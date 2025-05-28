Metro

Eight dead, 17 injured in Ondo cult clash, autocrash

At least eight people were reportedly killed in a cult clash and an auto crash that occurred in Ondo State on Tuesday evening, in Ondo town and the Akoko area of the state.

Six people were reportedly hacked to death in a clash between two suspected cult groups in Ondo town, the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area.

The six victims, who were members of rival cult groups, were shot dead during a shootout between the factions, with eight others injured during the clash.

It was gathered that gunshots rent the air around Ife Garage, Sabo, and Christ Land areas of the town, as suspected members of rival cult groups chased each other around the area.

According to an eyewitness, three members of the Ẹiyẹ confraternity were shot dead at Ife Garage, while one was also killed at Sabo, in front of a local shop popularly known as “Mama Shop.”

He said the trouble started on Sunday evening when one cultist was shot dead late Sunday night.

The eyewitness added that suspected cultists numbering over 50 invaded the area, searching for rival members and vandalizing properties.

He expressed dismay over the turn of events among the youths and wondered why some would engage in activities that have no positive impact on their lives, urging authorities to put an end to the unnecessary killings.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, described some of the victims as “notorious cult members” who had been on the police wanted list.

Ayanlade appealed to members of the community to go about their lawful business without fear or panic, emphasizing that “security agencies are on the ground to protect lives and property.”

Meanwhile, two people lost their lives and nine others were seriously injured in a lone accident that occurred along Afin-Okeagbe highway, Akoko Northeast Local Government Area.

The accident involved a Toyota Sienna bus heading to Abuja, whose tyre burst, causing it to somersault several times.

An eyewitness attributed the cause of the accident to overspeeding by the driver, saying, “He lost control of the vehicle because of the speed.”

The Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibitoye Samuel, who confirmed the incident, described the accident as unfortunate.

He said the deceased have been deposited at the morgue, while the injured have been taken to Okeagbe Akoko General Hospital for treatment.

