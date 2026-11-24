Candidates contesting seats in the Senate and House of Representatives in Lagos State have outlined plans to address challenges in education, healthcare, unemployment, housing and infrastructure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The candidates, drawn from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), made the commitments at a Representation Town Hall organised by Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria at Grand Junction, Landmark, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The two-day engagement, held across Lagos Central, West and East senatorial districts, provided a platform for residents to question candidates on their proposed policies and demand specific commitments on issues affecting their communities.

Among the major concerns raised were the rising cost of healthcare, inadequate primary healthcare facilities, unemployment, drug abuse, poor roads, access to potable water and the growing housing deficit.

The ADC candidate for Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Hon. Balogun Rotimi, proposed the scrapping of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), arguing that students should not be required to borrow money to access tertiary education in a country with sufficient natural resources to fund quality education.

He promised to introduce bursary support for academically outstanding students in his constituency, alongside periodic programmes to promote educational development.

On healthcare, Rotimi said he would sponsor legislation to ensure that vulnerable Nigerians were enrolled in health insurance schemes without paying premiums.

He identified the high cost of medication, inadequate primary healthcare facilities and the absence of ambulances in some hospitals as factors contributing to preventable deaths.

The candidate also expressed concern over drug and substance abuse among young people, calling for stronger enforcement against drug dealers and policies that would expand employment opportunities for youths.

On infrastructure, he promised to lobby for the completion of abandoned and unfinished roads in Ikorodu, noting that the constituency’s 19 wards required adequate government attention.

He also pledged to establish a constituency office that would operate round the clock to receive complaints from residents, adding that regular interaction with constituents would enable him to understand and address their concerns.

Similarly, the House of Representatives candidate for Apapa Federal Constituency, Hon. Olaolu Adegbuyi, identified healthcare and environmental sanitation as priorities, proposing fully funded blood donation programmes to improve access to blood for patients requiring emergency treatment.

Adegbuyi also advocated weekly environmental sanitation exercises across Lagos, arguing that the state’s growing population and environmental challenges required sustained intervention to prevent disease outbreaks.

He said the programme could also create employment opportunities for young people.

For the SDP candidate for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Dr Aramide Adeola, affordable and accessible healthcare should be treated as a fundamental responsibility of government.

She said she would engage relevant stakeholders to push for legislation and policies that would guarantee adequate funding for healthcare services.

Adeola also raised concerns about the difficulty residents face in accessing potable water in parts of Eti-Osa, promising to advocate legislative and government interventions to improve water supply.

She said tackling poverty and improving living conditions would require deliberate policies and collaboration among relevant stakeholders.

The NDC candidate for the constituency, Hon. Adedayo Akin-Taylor Ekong, said her legislative priorities would be guided by the needs identified by residents during consultations.

She disclosed that a survey she conducted in the constituency showed that children’s welfare was a major concern among residents.

Ekong, who said her non-governmental organisation was already supporting access to healthcare, advocated legislation to guarantee affordable medical services.

Also speaking, the ADC candidate for Eti-Osa, Hon. Azeez Raji Razak, identified education, universal healthcare, infrastructure, housing and access to water as areas requiring legislative attention.

He expressed concern over the housing deficit, calling for increased government investment in housing development and policies that would make accommodation affordable to ordinary Nigerians.

Razak argued that access to decent housing should not be concentrated among wealthy Nigerians, adding that housing allocation needed to be more equitable.

He also promised to advocate for the establishment of an Eti-Osa Heritage and Cultural Centre to preserve and promote the cultural and historical identity of the constituency.

On healthcare, he called for a universal healthcare arrangement that would guarantee free access to medical services, alongside improved welfare and remuneration for doctors and nurses.

He argued that better working conditions and competitive salaries for healthcare professionals would help address the migration of medical personnel from the country.

Meanwhile, the Organising Secretary of the ADC in Lagos State, Hon. Adeshina Aderemi, drew attention to the growing challenge of drug and substance abuse among young people.

He said the problem required collective intervention beyond individual lawmakers, urging collaboration among government institutions, communities and other relevant stakeholders.

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The Executive Director of EiE Nigeria, Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, said the town hall was designed to shift political conversations ahead of the 2027 elections from personalities and financial inducements to issues affecting citizens.

She described citizens as the foundation of democracy, insisting that elected positions were held in trust for the people, who had the right to question those seeking their mandates.

“Ahead of the 2027 General Elections, we want to move the conversation from personalities to priorities. For too long, elections have been about who is popular, who is powerful, and who can spend the most. We want them to be about issues: jobs, security, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and the cost of living,” she said.

Nnamdi-Udeh urged candidates to provide specific solutions to the challenges facing their constituencies, stressing that representation was a responsibility rather than a reward.

She warned that citizens and civil society organisations would hold elected officials accountable for their campaign commitments.

However, the organisation expressed disappointment over the absence of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the town hall, saying it had made deliberate efforts to secure the participation of its candidates.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, EiE Nigeria’s Senior Media and Project Officer, Elections, Akindeji Aromaye, said formal invitations had been extended to both the party and its campaign offices.

Despite the APC’s absence, Aromaye described the engagement as an important step towards strengthening democratic accountability, commending Lagos residents for turning out to question candidates on issues affecting their communities.

He urged candidates to understand the specific challenges of their constituencies, avoid making promises they could not fulfil and remain accessible to constituents after elections.

Aromaye also advised voters against allowing party loyalty, ethnicity, religion or financial inducements to determine their choices, urging them to examine candidates’ records, compare their proposals and demand explanations on how they intended to deliver on their promises.

He added that citizens’ responsibility did not end at the polling unit but extended throughout the tenure of elected representatives.