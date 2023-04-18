The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on the Nigerian Muslim ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 A.H. immediately after sunset on Thursday, 29 Ramadan 1444 A.H., which is equivalent to 20 April, 2023.

A statement on Tuesday signed by the Director of Administration, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said the NSCIA President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, made the call upon the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC).

According to the statement, if the crescent is sighted by Muslims in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then Sultan Abubakar will declare Friday, 21 April, 2023, as the first day of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

It said, however, that if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Saturday, 22, April 2023, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

In the statement, the phone numbers of members of the NMSC, in addition to the traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, are provided for contact and report of any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH.

In the meantime, the NSCIA reminded Muslims to, in the spirit of Ramadan, give to the underprivileged in the society, Zakatul Fitr, a compulsory food-levy imposed on privileged Muslims.

The council, therefore, appealed to all concerned to ensure that they do not only comply but also comply on time.

It said “the stipulated practice is to give out the prescribed measurement to beneficiaries in the last two days of Ramadan and not later than before the ‘Id prayer.”

The NCIA felicitated the Nigerian Muslims and the entire Muslim world on the occasion of the 1444 A.H. ‘Idul Fitr and beseech Allah to grant everyone the opportunity to witness many more of it.

The council implored Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout for the announcement to be made by the Sultan on Thursday night.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE