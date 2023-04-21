THE Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Muhammed Gbadamosi Ajagungbade I Esuwoye II, has felicitated Muslims on this year’s Eld-ul-Fitr celebration.

Oba Gbadamosi, in a statement, said: “I celebrate with Muslims all over the country on the completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting, having observed the dictates of Almighty Allah by abstaining from eating, drinking and other pleasurable things (for 30 days) in an effort to be worthy of Allah’s mercies, favour and forgiveness.

“It is, therefore, a period of prayers and thanksgivings as we gratefully celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in appreciation of His benevolence and assured intercession even beyond the holy month.”

The traditional ruler wished all Muslims and Nigerians everywhere in the world a blissful celebration.

