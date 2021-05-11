Eid-ul-Fitr: NSCDC boss orders zonal commanders to beef up security

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, has ordered the fifteen (15) Zonal Commanders of the Corps to beef up security in all the state Commands under their jurisdiction by deploying improved tactics to maintain security before, during and after the Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration.

Director, Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said this directive became necessary following threats of attacks by miscreants and bandits in different parts of the country which the CG said must be forestalled to guarantee a peaceful and hitch-free Sallah Celebration.

Audi said there was a need to deploy a different scientific approach to combat insecurity at this time, hence, his resolve for tactical deployment of conventional and specialized personnel with appropriate operational equipment to strategic locations such as Eid praying grounds, recreational centres, motor parks, shopping malls, markets and other critical National Assets and Infrastructure.

He also order that surveillance personnel were also deployed for covert duties with a view to gathering credible intelligence.

The NSCDC boss noted that while the present security situation in the country may be worrisome, he is optimistic that all the challenges threatening the fabric of the nation’s collective existence would soon be a thing of the past and Nigeria will again become a nation of our fondest dreams.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari, the Muslim Ulamas as well as other Muslim faithfuls across the country on this year’s Sallah celebration, Dr Audi called on all Nigerians irrespective of religion, tribe, race or colour to use this moment to pray for peace to reign in Nigeria.

He insisted that peace and stability of the country are the sines qua non of economic growth and development, therefore, it beholds on every citizen to see Nigeria as a collective project that must not be allowed to fail and this can only happen when all hands are on deck to curb crime and other nefarious activities in order to make Nigeria a better, greater and more prosperous nation.

He also used the occasion to remind the good people of Nigeria, especially those who have enough to eat and feast to equally remember the less privileged in the society and to pray for those families whose breadwinners are at the forefront of combating a various wave of threats across the country.

According to the CG, even when this year’s celebration is coming at a trying moment occasioned by the debilitating effect of all forms of insecurity, the public, especially Muslim faithfuls should rest assured that the Corps would work assiduously in providing adequate security before, during and after the celebration.

He hinted that the Corps has set up a technology called Integrated Electronic Arrest Reporting System (I-EARS) to make collation of security data and information concerning all manners of crime very seamless in the face of planning and orchestration of strategic action for security operations by the Corps

Dr Audi enjoined Nigerians to see security as the responsibility of everyone and to promptly report suspicious movement or activities around their neighbourhood to security agencies in order to forestall any breakdown of law and order’.

