Eid-ul-Fitr: Edo Police command deploys 3,410 personnel

The Edo State Police Command has deployed 3,410 personnel to mosques and recreation venues across the state to provide security during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Announcing the measure in a statement endorsed by the Command’s PPRO, Kontongs Bello, the Edo Police authorities said: “Edo State Police Command wishes to felicitate with all our Muslim ummah in the State during this period of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.”

“In the light of this celebration, the Command has put in place adequate security measures in ensuring the security of lives and property of our Muslims and the general public during and after the celebration.

“The Command had massively deployed 3,410 policemen to Mosques and recreation venues across the State. Also deployed are, traffic personnel to ensure free flow of traffic especially in Benin City. The Command will also collaborate with other sister security agencies to ensure that the celebration is hitch-free.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Phillip Ogbadu enjoins all Muslim Ummah to be security conscious while celebrating and report any suspicious movement,” the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Edo Police command deploy 3,410 personnel ; Edo Police command deploy 3,410 personnel ; Edo Police command deploy 3,410 personnel ; Edo Police command deploy 3,410 personnel.