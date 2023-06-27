The State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Nasarawa State Command, Abbas Bappa Muhammed said the command has approved the deployment of 2,875 Officers and Men of the State Command to provide Security during this year’s Sallah celebration in the state.

He also assured that this year’s peaceful Salah celebration is sacrosanct.

The commandant said it was in line with the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi’s directives to ensure a hitch-free Eid el-Fitr celebrations across the Country.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Victor Jerry and made available to Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, the State Commandant tasked the area Commanders and the Divisional Officers to strictly deploy personnel to places of interest within their catchment areas.

He further directed that all component Commanders and all special forces be deployed to achieve watertight Security for maximum protection of the populace and Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, as no stone will be left unturned in this regard.

“Our resolve to guarantee peace, safety and protection of lives and Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in synergy with other Security agencies must be carried out through our collective inputs.

“For these obvious reasons, I have directed all Area Commanders and Divisional officers with these responsibilities, therefore everyone must brace up to discharge their responsibilities to satisfaction ” the Commandant Stated.

He mandated all formations within the Command in engaging community stakeholders in gathering credible intelligence and carrying out composite surveillance before, during and after the celebration to prevent criminals from operating.

Muhammed said the command under his watch will not relent in her efforts in reducing crime and criminality to its barest minimum in the State.

While stating that the deployment of the personnel should be focused on prayer grounds, worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots and critical installations to make the celebration hitch-free.

He added that this year’s Eid-il-Kabir peaceful celebration in Nasarawa State is sacrosanct.

The Commandant extends his felicitation to all Muslim faithful in the state and across the country wishing them a peaceful Eid el-Fitr celebration, just as he prayed to God Almighty for a more peaceful Nigeria.