Eid-il-Fitr: End insecurity in Nigeria now, League of Imams urges FG

The Ogun State League of Imams and Alfas has urged the Federal Government to see to the end of insecurity across the country.

The league, in its Wallah message, noted that it is time for leaders in the country to uproot insecurity including the menace of banditry, kidnapping, extrajudicial killings, widespread raping of innocent girls and women, and all other vices that presently bedevil the country.

In the message signed by State Secretary-General, Imam Tajudeen Adewumi, the league also felicitated the Muslim Ummah in the country on the occasion of the Eid-il-Fitri celebration which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.

Speaking on the insecurity, Adewumi said “there is the fear of the unknown as we go about our various activities and enterprises,” adding that people are generally becoming afraid to stay in or live in their homes.

“As a nation, insecurity has become a very serious issue and is taking a big toll on us from all angles-human, material, economic, agricultural etc,” he noted.

The message further reads: “The League felicitates with all Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-l-Fitri, praying Allah for continued protection, guidance and abundant provision for us as an Ummah and as a nation.

“The league advises Muslims and all to be more security conscious, avoid unnecessary night travels and make their movements known to their families.

“Let us all continue to pray for our leaders for divine wisdom and guidance as they lead us on.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…