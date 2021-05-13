Eid-il-Fitr: ALGON president calls for peaceful coexistence amongst religious sects

National President of the Association of Local Governments (ALGON), Hon Alabi Kolade David, has felicitated Muslim faithful in the country for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan while advocating for peaceful coexistence amongst religious sects for the country to witness meaningful development.

In his Eid-El-Fitr message made available to newsmen in Abuja, ALGON president observed that this year’s celebration was one that must be used to bring together both Muslims, Christians and pagans together to reflect the true virtues and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SWT) who, according to him, had a good relationship with all alike no matter the colouration.

The ALGON boss said that the gains of Ramadan must be reflected in the lives of all faithful.

He said that local governments and councils in Nigeria were the fulcrum of valid examples and hence owed it as a duty to support the efforts of the federal and states governments to overcome all nation’s challenges.

Alabi further harped on peaceful and harmonious coexistence amongst all, calling for the disregard of all acts capable of causing disunity or all manner of disaffection.

He used the occasion to condemn in strong terms the height of incendiary comments, unpatriotic dispositions and rising incidences of killings, kidnapping and banditry across the country.

He said that the current challenges facing Nigeria call for sobber reflection introspection to guarantee the safeguards of lives and property as well as supporting the efforts of the governments to encourage them to do more towards nation-building.

