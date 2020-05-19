Eid Fitr: Zamfara gov pays May salary to civil servants

Governor Bello Matawalle has started paying civil servants their May salary to enable them celebrate the forthcoming Eid Fitr (Sallah).

The payment of the salaries followed the Governor’s directive to the state Ministry of Finance to ensure that all the civil servants receive their salaries in time.

The governor said his administration is determined to improve the welfare of the state civil servants in appreciation of their hard work and their constant support to his administration.

In a statement issued to Tribune Online on Monday night and signed by the Director-General, Media, Yusuf Gusau, remarked that civil servants are the backbone of his administration’s success, saying they deserved to be applauded and appreciated.

Matawalle also assured of his government’s total commitment to the prompt payment of salaries and wages as long as he remains the governor of the state.

“The recent subsidy on rice to civil servants which payment was spread in four months is another demonstration of his commitment to the workers’ welfare.”

He charged them to observe all the COVID-19 protocols as directed by the NCDC for the purpose of having a disease-free state.

“Since the commencement of the payment, ATM Machines and other places of commercial transactions have been overwhelmed by the happy civil servants over the unexpected development,” the statement declared.

It would be recalled that since the inception of Governor Matawalle’s administration, the state civil servants have been receiving their salaries as at when due.

“Zamfara State is the only state that paid the May 2020 salaries on the 18th of May and without any salary cuts for the purpose of improving the living standards of his workers,” the statement stressed.

