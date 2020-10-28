Eid-El Maulud: Wike urge Muslims to promote religious tolerance

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the Muslim community in the state to use the celebration of the Eid-el-Maulud, the birth of Prophet Mohammed to advance the cause of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

In a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, the governor said that his administration will continue to promote religious tolerance amongst all residents of the state.

He advised the Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, communal living and honesty which are qualities of Prophet Mohammed in their daily lives.

While wishing the Muslim community a wonderful Eid-el-Maulud celebration, the governor urged them to always pray for the government and people of the state.

