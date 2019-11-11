Eid-El-Maulud: pray for peace, unity among host communities, Miyetti Allah tells members

The South-East zonal chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MCBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, on Monday, urged members across the country to use today occasion to pray for continued peace, unity among their host communities.

Siddiki, in a message made available to Tribune Online in Awka, to mark the 2019 Eid-El-Maulud, in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad, said the highest respect, Muslims all over the world could do in remembrance of Prophet Muhammad is to follow his footsteps of non-violence, peaceful disposition and remarkable virtues of patience and love for one another.

He said, Prophet Muhammad was a paragon of peace, humility and justice for all, and as we honour him today, let us follow his examples in words and actions by promoting tolerance, love, harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country.

While appreciating the Southeast governors, Traditional Rulers and other community leaders for their support given to the association in the zone, Siddiki, assured host communities and his members that his leadership will continue to collaborate with security agencies in the five eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

“We have no country like ours. So it’s pertinent for all Nigerians in respective of religious background to live in peace with one another,” he advised.