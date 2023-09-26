Abia State Police Command, on Tuesday, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the State.

In a press release by the command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Maureen Chinaka, the command said, “We understand the significance of Eid-el-Maulud and are fully prepared to ensure that the celebrations are peaceful and secure.

“Officers have been diligently working to provide adequate security measures to guarantee your safety before, during, and after the celebration. We have increased our presence in key areas and will be closely monitoring public gatherings and events to maintain peace and order.

“However, we also call upon all Muslim faithful and the general public to be vigilant and security-conscious. If you notice any suspicious individuals or activities, please do not hesitate to report them to the nearest police station or use our emergency hotline. Your cooperation and vigilance are crucial in maintaining a safe and peaceful environment for all”.

“The Abia State Police Command extends warm wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud. This auspicious celebration commemorates the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and we join in your joy and reverence during this blessed time. The Abia State Police Command wishes you a joyous and blessed Eid-el-Maulud,” the Police spokesperson added.

