Eid-El-Maulud: Obi tasks Muslim faithful, Nigerians on peace, unity

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has called on the Muslim faithful, and all Nigerians, to uphold the holy virtues of peace, unity and love, which are some of the highly needed ingredients for the nation’s progress.

Obi made the call while felicitating the Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid-El-Maulud, which commemorates the birthday of the holy Prophet Muhammed. He observed that the holy Prophet Muhammed upheld the virtues of peace and love, and called on Nigerians to cherish and pursue peace and love among one another.

“I felicitate with the Muslim faithful in Nigeria on this occasion of Eid-El-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of the holy Prophet Muhammed. May this celebration remind us of the need to love and care for one another, according to the virtues of the holy Prophet Muhammed.

“May today’s celebration bring to birth, in our highly divided nation, the much-needed peace and unity, love and progress. May we unite in purpose and efforts, to move our nation forward, as we journey into the New Nigeria,” Obi said.

