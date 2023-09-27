The Senator representing Kwara Central senatorial district in the National Assembly and Turaki of Ilorin, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has urged Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity, religious beliefs, and political affiliations, to embody and practice virtues of peace, piety, and honesty, exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The legislator particularly encouraged the Muslim faithful to emulate the exemplary lifestyle of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and adhere to the tenets of the Qur’an and the principles of Hadith he propagated.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday to commemorate the Maolud Nabiyy celebration, the Turaki of Ilorin, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agricultural Production Services and Rural Development, recalled that Prophet Muhammad had, throughout his lifetime, preached love, piety, peace, and honesty among the people.

“The importance of this occasion is to remember the life and times of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and emulate his exemplary character.

“I’m using this occasion to call on the Muslim ummah and Nigerians as a whole to emulate all these noble characteristics of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, who lived a peaceful life and preached peaceful co-existence among his followers and the adherents of other beliefs.”

While praying for an end to insecurity, the economic crisis, and other challenges bedevilling Nigerians, the Kwara Central Senator urged Muslims, particularly the Islamic preachers and teachers, as well as Muslim leaders, to consistently preach moral values, piety, love, and other Islamic values to their disciples for the restoration of peace in society.

