An Islamic scholar and leader of Mudirul Markaz, Agege, Lagos, Sheikh Habibullah Adam Al-Ilory, on Wednesday, knocked governments in the country on the use of monies realised from lottery and taxes on forbidden items to run affairs of government.

Delivering sermon during the 2023 celebration of Eid-el-Maulud festival in Ilorin, Kwara state, the scholar, represented by Dr. Abdulkadir Sambaki, described the act as un-Islamic.

Dr. Sambaki in his sermon, decried the placing and collection of taxes by the National Lottery Commission (NLC) as part of financial resources to run the nation.

“On the part of our government, all monies from betting, lottery and taxes on haram (forbidden) items should not be used to run government; it is not Islamic,” he said.

Sambaki, who urged Muslims to emulate the good deeds of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), said that they should exhibit qualities of the holy prophet in their daily lives.

He also called on the government to hire more teachers for religious studies in public schools, advising citizens to forgive one another and to assist one another in doing good.

Also speaking, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq called for unity among citizens of the state.

“I join the entire Muslim community and people of Kwara State as a whole to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad. May the peace and blessings of Allah be on the Prophet, his households, his companions, and all of us,” the Governor said.

“There is no limitation to how far we can go if we always act as a community of people united by common humanity and interdependence. I urge us to work together as one people joined by one destiny and exemplary values.

“Esteemed brothers and sisters, and our leaders, I assure you that our administration will continue to do its best within available resources to serve you in fairness. We will always act in good faith.

Thousands of Muslims, men and women, attended the Maulid as Abdulrazaq called on the faithful to imbibe “his time-tested values for sincerity of purpose, fairness, compassion to all, constant remembrance of God, and a strong sense of community built on the fear of God and collective good”.





The chairman of the Kwara State Muslim Council, retired Grand Kadi Justice Soliu Mohammed commended the governor “for his generosity and humility and for always standing by us. We pray Allah to bless and honour you”.

The Grand Kadi Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, who keynoted the event, said the Maulid offers a ground for introspection for the Muslims, especially the people of Ilorin.

“Let us be complete Muslims, in action and utterances, and not follow the path of Satan. The recent event in Ilorin is a lesson to all and a call for us to look inward,” the Justice said.

The Grand Kadi called for patience and understanding as the country matches through a new economic phase with the removal of fuel subsidy.

He called on the people to live within their means and be patient.

Hon. Moshood Mustapha, the chairman of the event who commended the Governor for his commitment to the community and the state, urged the Muslims to adhere to the dictates of the religion and admonition of the prophet.

He urged people to avoid spreading rumour and propaganda against others.

Sheikh Abdulmumin Hanafi Ayara, one of the two lecturers at the event, urged the people to support and pray for the government. He expressed concerns about Federal Government promoting “gambling”, urging a review of it in the interest of all.

Sheikh Ayara said the Muslims are grateful to the Governor for his many pro-people policies and dispositions, including the declaration of Hijrah Holiday in the State.

