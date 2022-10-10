Eid-El-Maulud: Cleric urges Muslim faithful to rededicate themselves to Allah’s commandments

As Muslim faithful all over the world celebrate Maulud Nabiyy, the leader of Jamuiyat Nasir Al-Fridaous Al-Tijaniyyah, Sheihk Musa Aloba (RTA) has called for peace in the country while advising Muslim faithful against the quest for mundane things.

Maolana Al-Sayyid Musa Aloba stated this at the 2022 Grand Taniat Rosul making the end of the group’s activities that culminated in this year’s celebration of Maulud Nabiyy at its headquarters in Ilorin Kwara state capital.

A statement from the group’s media adviser said Sheihk Aloba used the anniversary to enjoin Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world to use the occasion for deep reflection on the virtuous life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and the message of peace, love, tolerance, humility, fairness and justice which he preached in words and deeds.

The Grand Sheihk of Jamuiyat Nasir Al-Fridaous Al-Tijaniyyah was emphatic in his message to the Muslim faithful as he advised them to eschew bitterness, urging for care and caution even as Nigeria prepares for general elections next year.

He traced the genealogy of the distractions of true believers from the fear of Allah, signposting how man’s unbridled quest for material things is reshaping the propagation of Islam across the world.

He, therefore, advised the Muslim faithful to rededicate themselves to the commandments of Allah, including shunning all kinds of mischief which might disrupt public peace and co-existence.

The prominent Sufi teacher called on all Nigerians to renew their faith in God and intensify prayers for the country to surmount its challenges as he joined millions of believers to mark the Mawlid al-Nabawi.

The celebration of the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), a day of spiritual significance in Islam is celebrated on the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

