The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has extended felicitation to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and all our Muslim faithfuls across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

Okoh, in a statement he personally signed, said “as we commemorate this significant festival, we acknowledge Nigeria’s diverse society, comprising individuals from various ethnic, cultural,and religious backgrounds.

“It is within this rich diversity that our strength as a nation resides.Consequently, we must persist in promoting mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among all religious communities.

“Once more, on behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, I wish the Muslim faithful in Nigeria a peaceful celebration”.

