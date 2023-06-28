The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern that Nigerians are observing Eid-el-Kabir under harsh policies put in place by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that it is worried about the worsening economic situation in the country.

In its message to mark the occasion, the main opposition party, however, congratulated Nigerians, urging them to use the divine occasion to pray fervently for the triumph of justice and the will of the Almighty Allah in the affairs of the nation.

Signed by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the statement said: “Our Party is deeply worried by the worsening economic crisis, the astronomical increase in the cost of essential goods and services, collapse of the purchasing power of citizens and scorching economic distress on millions of families across the country.

“It is saddening that on an occasion like this, millions of Nigerians are observing the period in frustration as they cannot afford the basic necessities to celebrate with their loved ones. Many cannot express their affection by traveling to visit or even sharing with their family members and friends all because of hardship and insensitive policies imposed by the APC government.”

The party commended Nigerians for their resilience and urged them to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to reinforce their patience, hope, and trust in God despite the prevailing economic, social, and security challenges confronting the nation.

“Our party charges Nigerians not to allow the hardship and sense of uncertainty they face at the moment to make them lose sight of the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir; the demand for selflessness, absolute trust, and submission to the Will, Authority, and Command of Allah in all issues of life,” it said.

The PDP added that it is “heartrending that Nigerians are currently undergoing the most harrowing economic hardship under the APC Federal Government, which continues to impose life discounting policies with attendant hardship on the people without verifiable plans for relief.:

The party, however, urged Nigerians not to despair but use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to further unite in love, support, and care for one another at this critical time.

It congratulated Nigerians and wished them a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

