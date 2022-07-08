EID-EL-KABIR: Wike assures freedom of worship in Rivers, sues for peace in Nigeria

As Muslim Faithfuls across the globe prepare for Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured all citizens and residents of the state that government would continue to guarantee the freedom of worship and association as enshrined in the constitution.

This is as he also sued for peace in the country to enhance stability and growth.

Wike made the call via a message signed by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, congratulating Muslims on the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

The Governor wished all Muslim faithful across the country happy Eld-el-Kabir urging them to always emulate the lifestyle of Prophet Mohammed and stressing that Prophet Mohammed symbolised peace and tolerance.

He prayed for peace and wisdom in solving the challenges facing the nation, especially the insecurity, and urged all Muslim Faithfuls in the state to remain peaceful as they join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

The Governor, who reminded Muslims of the significance of the celebration which is selfless sacrifice, total commitment and loyalty, enjoined them to first consider the interest of the nation before any other.

