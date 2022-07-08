EID-EL-KABIR: Wike assures freedom of worship in Rivers, sues for peace in Nigeria
As Muslim Faithfuls across the globe prepare for Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured all citizens and residents of the state that government would continue to guarantee the freedom of worship and association as enshrined in the constitution.
This is as he also sued for peace in the country to enhance stability and growth.
Wike made the call via a message signed by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, congratulating Muslims on the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.
The Governor wished all Muslim faithful across the country happy Eld-el-Kabir urging them to always emulate the lifestyle of Prophet Mohammed and stressing that Prophet Mohammed symbolised peace and tolerance.
He prayed for peace and wisdom in solving the challenges facing the nation, especially the insecurity, and urged all Muslim Faithfuls in the state to remain peaceful as they join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.
The Governor, who reminded Muslims of the significance of the celebration which is selfless sacrifice, total commitment and loyalty, enjoined them to first consider the interest of the nation before any other.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
- Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- 2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.
Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.
How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs
Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.
If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.