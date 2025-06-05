Eid-el-Kabir: UNYF felicitates with Muslims, decries worsening living conditions

As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival, the Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has extended its warm felicitations to the faithful and prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity for Nigeria.

In its goodwill message, signed by its President, Comrade Toriah Olajide Filani, made available to journalists in Abuja, the Forum rejoiced with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid el Kabir and urged Nigerians to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, compassion, and community support that the festival represents.

It, however, expressed concern over the prevailing economic hardship, lamenting that many citizens are unable to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir with dignity due to worsening living conditions.

UNYF stated that the rising poverty and dependence on alms during such an important religious festival reflected the failure of governance at all levels.

While lamenting that despite an increase in allocations to government at all levels, there seems to be no solution to people’s suffering, the forum called on Nigerian youths to rise and demand accountability from their leaders beyond election periods.

“It is disturbing that despite the doubling of FAAC allocations, the suffering of the people continues without relief. The government must explain why there is no visible improvement in citizens’ welfare,” the forum stated.

The group warned that political leaders should prioritise governance over the 2027 elections, stressing that their primary focus should be addressing hunger, poverty, unemployment, health crises, insecurity and the growing number of out-of-school children.

“The least our leaders should be thinking about is how to retain power in the next election. Their energy should be channelled toward solving the problems that threaten our national stability and the dignity of our people,” it advised.

The Forum reminded Nigerian youths that they make up over 70 percent of the voting population and have the power to demand good governance and transparency. It urged them not to wait for campaigns to begin before asking the right questions.

“This is not the time for politics but for governance. Leaders must be held to account now, not later. Nigerian youths must take responsibility for their future by engaging constructively and consistently,” the group emphasised.

UNYF also called on other youth organisations to unite in the effort to hold leaders accountable, regardless of religion or political affiliation, reminding public office holders that they will eventually account for their actions before God.

“Leadership should not be a means to enrich oneself. It is a sacred duty to serve humanity with sincerity and humility. We must build a culture of accountability and selfless service,” the statement concluded.

