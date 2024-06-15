The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging Nigerians to use the occasion to strengthen their dependence on God’s unfailing mercies and reinforce unity, love, brotherly care, mutual respect, and a sense of patriotism in all their dealings.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Debo Ologunagba, its

“This is the only way our nation and citizens can survive the harrowing economic hardship and life-discounting realities prevalent in the country in the last nine years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations, which have worsened due to the ill-conceived and ill-implemented policies of the APC governments.”

The main opposition party noted that it is apparent that the majority of Nigerians have completely lost confidence in the rudderless and insensitive APC government, which it said has failed to articulate any clear-cut, development-oriented policy direction that is geared towards guaranteeing the security and economic wellbeing of the people, leading to despondency and uncertainty.

The statement added: “The public sense of absence of governance under the APC is evident with Nigerians now taking over the primary duties of government as they source and fund their own security and critical infrastructure of electricity, education, healthcare, roads, and food production, among others, while resources allocated for such projects are being recklessly looted, squandered, and frittered by corrupt APC leaders.

“The ill-implemented and abrupt removal of fuel subsidies, floating of the naira, hike in electricity tariff, and imposition of multiple taxes without corresponding tangible policy or programme directed to cushion the consequentially high costs further confirm that the APC administration is disconnected from the realities of life in Nigeria.

“It is particularly depressing that millions of Nigerians are observing a ceremony as significant as Eid-el-Kabir in frustration, as many cannot afford to celebrate with their loved ones because of the extreme hardship occasioned by the insensitive policies of the APC government.

“Our Party is concerned that the condition in Nigeria under the APC has become very precarious with the growing public agitation over hunger and the high cost of living in the country.”

The PDP again called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently restore hope by listening to Nigerians and taking a second look at the policies that are suffocating life in Nigeria.

“Mr President should also take a decisive step to end profligacy and corruption in the administration, recover stolen funds by APC leaders, and channel such funds towards projects that have a direct bearing on the wellbeing of the citizens,” the party added.

The PDP, however, urged Nigerians not to despair over the failures of the APC but to continue to be their brother’s keeper and use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to further reach out, share, and care for one another in love and hope.

The PDP prayed for the nation and wished Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

