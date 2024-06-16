President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, urged Nigerians on Sunday to follow the path of sacrifice, be good citizens, and show kindness to one another, especially during this period of economic downturn.

President Tinubu and Hamzat gave the charge after observing the Eid Prayer to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration held at the Dodan Barracks Praying Ground, Obalende, Lagos.

The president, while making the call, said Nigerians should, as part of the sacrifice, be committed citizens, love their country, their neighbors, and share whatever they have with others, being the essence of Eid-el-Kabir. He said that the Eid-el-Kabir symbolizes sacrifice, faith, and adherence to the will of the Almighty Allah.

Tinubu noted that it was the responsibility of every Nigerian to be a very committed member of society, saying that it was all about sacrifice, loving one’s country, neighbor, “sharing what we have with each other, and being thankful to Almighty God that’s all.”

“The essence of celebrating Eid-el Kabri is about perseverance and complete surrender to the will of Almighty Allah, our creator,” he said.

The president further encouraged Nigerians to remain patient and persevere, assuring that their patience and trust in the government would be rewarding.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Hamzat, in his remarks, equally noted that the significance of Eid Kabir is sacrifice and resistance, saying that the occasion presents an opportunity to support and uplift others, especially during these challenges.

He admonished those who were doing well in society to ensure that they lift those who were not doing well, as, according to him, doing so would help to lift the burden of others.

ALSO READ:Eid-ul-Adha: Oyo LG Commissioner, Olayiwola, felicitates muslims

Speaking on some of the challenges faced in the nation, Hamzat reiterated that part of them was that, over the years, the nation had not been able to proffer lasting solutions to the problems facing the country permanently.

He, however, said that seeking a lasting solution was what the current government was trying to do, assuring that “this pain is for a better future for our children,” even as he urged Nigerians “to persevere, continue to pray for the country, and be good citizens.”

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Lagos Central Mosques, Sheikh Chief Imam Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, stressed the importance of Eid-el Kabir, which is to make sacrifices, render service to God, and serve humanity.

Sheikh Abou-Nolla highlighted the lessons of Eid-El-Kabir, saying that Muslims were to fear Allah, submit to His will, and serve mankind.

He urged them to shun all acts of undisciplined, hate speech, violence, and terrorism and ensure peaceful coexistence, unity, and progress of the nation.

Speaking on the sacrifice of the nation’s past heroes in the country, the Sheikh charged Nigerians to ensure that the labor and struggles of the nation’s past heroes were not in vain, noting that “it is incumbent on Nigerians to follow their footsteps in ensuring that Nigeria continues to grow in leaps and bounds.”

This was just as he further noted that as Muslims, Allah forbids tribalism, terrorism, and ethnic superiority among citizens but loves cooperation, unity, compassion stability, justice, and righteousness.

He thereafter prayed for the president, the governors, and the leaders of the country and also sought the blessings of Allah over the economic prosperity of the country.