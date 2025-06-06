Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu calls for tolerance, compassion

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigerian Muslims and the global Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebration while urging resilience, tolerance, compassion, and dedication to the progress of the country.

The President in his Sallah message highlighted the challenging times Nigerians faced as a result of the bold economic reforms, assuring the nation however that “the toughest days are behind us”.

He acknowledged that the journey has not been easy, but with faith, patience, and perseverance Nigerians have shown as the government implements the bold reforms, Nigeria is entering a new era of renewed hope and prosperity that his administration promised two years ago.

Tinubu noted while the Eid-el-Kabir celebration is marked with joy and celebration, its true significance lies much deeper, saying Eid calls us to reflect on its core values of sacrifice, devotion, and selflessness as a nation.

The President statement read: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Nigerian Muslims and the global Muslim Ummah as we celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“Eid-el-Kabir represents the high point of the sacred first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, a period filled with opportunities for acts of worship and good deeds.

“It is a time for gratitude to Almighty Allah for His countless mercies upon us as individuals and a nation. While this festival is marked with joy and celebration, its true significance lies much deeper: Eid calls us to reflect on its core values of sacrifice, devotion, and selflessness.

“To truly honour Eid, we must embody these virtues, just as Prophet Ibrahim (AS) exemplified complete submission to Allah’s will and as our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has taught us. Let this sacred occasion renew our commitment to these ideals.

“Eid-el-Kabir also reminds us of our responsibilities beyond faith: to show resilience, tolerance, compassion, and dedication to the progress of our beloved country.

“I reaffirm my commitment to these values and express my deep appreciation for the faith, patience, and perseverance Nigerians show as we implement bold reforms. Together, we have weathered challenging times and are approaching a brighter horizon.

“Though the journey has not been easy, and some doubted our direction, the resilience of public and private sector leaders, along with the steadfast support of most Nigerians, is yielding results. I assure you that the toughest days are behind us. We are entering a new era of renewed hope and prosperity that we promised two years ago.

“We may not yet be where we aspire to be, but I urge all Nigerians not to lose hope. Let us hold on to our faith and persevere. Our reforms are gaining traction, with key economic indicators now moving in a positive direction. Soon, all will feel the benefits.

“The ultimate objective of these reforms is not just to improve statistics but to transform lives and set Nigeria firmly on the path to sustainable development. There are no quick fixes, but we are committed to repairing the foundations of our economy once and for all. Our administration will continue acting in the nation’s best interest, ensuring that the gains we are recording translate into improving people’s lives.

“We crafted our Renewed Hope Agenda to bring prosperity to every Nigerian, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of it. As we celebrate today, remember that Eid-el-Kabir enjoins love, compassion, and generosity for all, regardless of faith or background. Let us care for one another’s well-being during this season and always.

“In this instance, I recall recent sad developments in our country, particularly the Wednesday, May 28 heavy flooding, which submerged the market town of Mokwa, Niger State, causing deaths and destruction of properties and creating an untold humanitarian crisis.

“Let us pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and fortitude for their relations. Let us join hands with the government to bring succour to the people of Mokwa.

“Finally, as we observe this Eid, let us continue our prayers for our front-line officers, who risk their lives for our safety and security.

“Let us pray for our leaders at all levels and our country. Let us pray for peace in our tumultuous world of troubles and uncertainties. Let us dedicate this sacred celebration to seeking God’s guidance and blessings for our country.

“May those who have more remember those in need, sharing kindness and support as true brothers and sisters. Let the virtues of perseverance, sacrifice, loyalty, faith, and shared humanity bind us closer.

“May the joy and blessings of Eid-ul-Adha multiply in our lives and the life of our great nation. May Almighty Allah accept our worship and devotion as acts of Ibadah, and may His blessings be with us always”.