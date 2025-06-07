Eid-el-Kabir: ‘There is hope, pray for Mokwa people’ — Niger CAN urges Nigerians

As Muslims around the world celebrate this year’s Sallah, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Yohanna, has called on Nigerians to remember the people of Mokwa in their prayers.

While congratulating the state governor and the Muslim community, Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, expressed hope that the challenges faced in the state will soon come to an end.

In his Sallah message, made available to journalists on Friday, the CAN Chairman urged the people of Niger State to use this period for sober reflection and to seek God’s mercy.

According to him “I want to urge us all to have hope in God and not give up on issues bedevilling the State, especially with the recent devastating flood that wreaked havoc in Mokwa Local Government Area.

“I urge everyone of us including the government to be our brothers’ keepers. Let us remember our brothers and sisters who have lost their loved ones in the flood and pray for the souls of those who have died”.

He further implore all to love their neighbours irrespective of tribe and religion, adding that “let us all be agents of peaceful coexistence, united on all fronts and reach out to those in dire need especially those in Mokwa.

While reiterating that, the Eid-el-Kabir embodies love, peace and sacrifice beyond the season, Bishop Yohanna called for tolerance, synergy and cooperation to achieve desired goals.

Furthermore, the CAN Chairman congratulated the Farmer Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago, Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness, Etsu Nupe, all Royal fathers and the entire Muslim Ummah.

