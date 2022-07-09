Eid-el-Kabir: Taraba FRSC warns motorists against night journey, drug abuse

The Taraba state Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday said it has warned motorists against night travel and drug abuse during Ed- the Kabir celebration.

Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Taraba Sector Commander disclosed this to newsmen in Jalingo.

According to her, the command at the mega rally on the theme ‘Avoid Night travels and drug abuse’ called on motor park authorities to liaise with the State government and security agencies to stop the Sales of alcohol and drugs within the vicinity of motor parks.

She advised motorists to always comply with traffic rules and regulations, with emphasis on the use of the new Constructed Jalingo municipal Road by the State government.

The Sector Commander explained that the event which featured representatives of state government, sister security agencies, motorists, and special marshals among others was to create enough awareness of the dangers of night travel and drug abuse.

“The public must desist from embarking on Night travels because such practice remains unsafe and insecure for their lives at the moment in the country.

“I also urge passengers to always endeavour to board public transport at designated areas so as to properly guide the security agencies on your movement for protection,” she said.

Williams noted that the height of the occasion was the free Medical services to the public on Eye Care with a comprehensive lecture delivered by an Optician from Allina Eye Care Center Jalingo.

