Eid-el-Kabir: Taraba CAN salutes Muslims, seeks renewed commitment for peaceful coexistence

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State Chapter, has extended greetings to all Muslims in the state on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The association also called for a renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence among religious and ethnic groups in Taraba State.

Rev. Fr. Williams P. Awoshiri, the Taraba State CAN Chairman, described the occasion as a profound reminder of the values of sacrifice, devotion, humility, and unity.

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State Chapter, I heartily extend warm greetings and felicitations to the Muslim Council of Taraba State and all our Muslim brothers and sisters as you celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“This special season, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering obedience and submission to the will of God, is a profound reminder of the values of sacrifice, devotion, humility, and unity. These are virtues that resonate across religious lines and are much needed in our collective journey toward peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding in Taraba State and Nigeria at large.

“As we celebrate with you, I urge all Muslim faithful to use this period to pray for continued peace, security, and development in our dear state. Let us all, Christians and Muslims alike, renew our commitment to peaceful coexistence, respect for one another’s faith, and joint efforts toward building a just and prosperous society.

“May the blessings of this sacred festival inspire us to love one another, keep hope alive and strengthen families to foster greater unity among our people,” the association encouraged.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE