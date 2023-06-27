Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State urged residents of the state to continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of Oyo State, noting that the success of his government is hinged on the prayers and support of the people.

Makinde made this call in his message to Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor said that as long as the people continue to support his administration, the government would be able to deliver on its resolve to move the state to greater heights.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sulaiman Olanrewaju, Makinde said: “I use this occasion to congratulate the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and, indeed, all residents of the state on witnessing the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir.

“I appreciate their prayers and support over the years and call for more prayers and support as we work round the clock to improve the lives of our people and deliver sustainable development as promised during the electioneering.

“My prayer is that Allah (SWT) will accept the acts of worship and sacrifices of our Muslim brothers and sisters.

“Barka De Sallah.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court





The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…