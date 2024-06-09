The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the payment of June salary, beginning from Monday, 10th of June 2024, to ensure workers in the state celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir comfortably.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Bawa said the payment covers State civil servants, local governments and LGEA staff as well as pensioners in the state.

“The statement said the payment covers state civil servants, local governments and local government education authority.

“It also includes pensioners across the state”

The statement further said the Governor wishes the entire Muslim Ummah a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir festival

Recall that the governor, upon assumption in office, has been paying the salary of workers in the state between the 20th and 21st of every month.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE