Eid-el-Kabir: Show love, kindness to each other – NASFAT UK charges Muslims

As the world gathered together to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Nasrul-Lahi-il-Fathi Society (NASFAT) Swansea Group, Wales, United Kingdom (UK), has called on Nigeria citizens in the land to continue to strive for peace, prosperity and development, saying that they should show love and kindness to each other as well as remember the less- privileged during the festive period and after.

The Islamic society made the call at the Barry Island Beach in Cardiff during the Eid-Kabir Celebration-Get-Together with the members to mark this year’s celebration, urging brothers and sisters to emulate the exemplary character of Prophet Ibrahim who demonstrated unwavering faith and commitment to Allah’s will.

Coordinator of the group, Brother Abdulfatai Omotunde, said emulating the exemplary character of Prophet Ibrahim was key to ensuring that peace, harmony, love thrive in the society, even as he stressed the need for them to encourage gathering together at all times in unity and love.

According to him, doing so gives more improvement to their health and increases lifespan, saying that it was imperative for them to imbibe such spirit to their benefit.

“Gathering together for the purpose of unity and love amongst ourselves, families, and neighbours gives more improvement to our health and increases lifespan, which must be encouraged at all times,” he said.

Omotunde, however, wished those in the holy land performing this year’s hajj a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching experience, praying God to answer their supplications, just as he wished all Muslim brothers and sisters home and abroad Barikah De-Sallah.

