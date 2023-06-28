Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Nigerians, especially Muslims, as they join their counterparts around the world to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir. He urged them to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice from Prophet Ibrahim.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also called on the Muslim faithful to work together with people of other faiths for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria.

In his Sallah message issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the governor congratulated the Muslims in Lagos and encouraged them to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful coexistence.

Sanwo-Olu advised the Muslim faithful to learn from the examples set by Prophet Ibrahim and to avoid actions that could undermine the unity and stability of Nigeria.

Reflecting on the significance of Eid al-Adha, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the celebration holds great importance in human history due to the bountiful rewards that followed Prophet Ibrahim’s patience and perseverance in his faith, despite facing challenges.

“On behalf of my family and the government of Lagos State, I join millions of people around the world in wishing our Muslim brothers and sisters in the state and Nigeria a happy Eid-el-Kabir, which comes with significant lessons for mankind.

“Eid al-Adha has become a symbolic event in human history, following the events that led to the sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim, who held tenaciously to his faith in God despite his unpleasant circumstances at the time.

“This symbolic Islamic festival is a reminder to us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience during trying periods: persistence in prayers and tenacity in our belief.

“It also reminds us of the sacrifice we are expected to make, not only for spiritual fulfilment but also for the progress of mankind and the development of our society,” the governor said.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir today, I urge Lagosians and Nigerians to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful coexistence,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further implored all residents of Lagos to support his administration in its quest to deliver the dividends of democracy and good governance to the people through the THEMES+ agenda for Greater Lagos.





The governor also appealed to all Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration’s efforts in building a nation that works for all. He stated, “We must all work for the progress, growth, and development of our dear State and country, Nigeria.”

