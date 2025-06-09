Eid-el-Kabir: Reps aspirant calls for unity, distributes N100m gifts in Osun

A Peoples Democratic Party, House of Representatives aspirant, Dapo Okunola, has urged Nigerians to embrace the core values of Eid-el-Kabir.

Okunola, in a statement issued on Monday, encouraged citizens to embody the spirit of sacrifice, obedience, and generosity as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

He said, “Eid reminds us of the power of faith, the strength of sacrifice, and the beauty of giving. I urge all Nigerians to carry these values into their daily lives as we pray for peace and progress.”

To commemorate the celebration and support his constituents, Hon. Okunola distributed gift items worth ₦100 million across the three local government areas.

The distribution included rams, cows, and cash gifts totaling ₦60 million, targeted at the aged, widows, party leaders, and underprivileged families.

“This is not just about celebration — it’s about sharing joy with our people. It is my duty to stand with them, to support them, and to ensure no one is left out during this special period,” he stated.

He also commended the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke for fostering peace and promoting the welfare of Osun citizens, urging continued prayers for the governor, the state, and Nigeria.

“As we slaughter and share, let us also reflect and pray — for peace, for justice, and for the unity of our nation. Eid Mubarak to all.”

