Eid-el-Kabir: Prophet Olu Alo urges Nigerians to embrace unity, sacrifice

Nigerians regardless of religious affiliation have been urged to use the occasion of this year Eid-el- Kabir festival for introspection and renewed commitment to national unity.

The Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo who gave the urge said joining hands together as a people to face our challenges will bring peace, development and prosperity to our nation.

The cleric who felicitated with the Muslims on the Sallah festival described the celebration as a period of spiritual reflection, gratitude, and commitment to the values that define the Islamic faith.

The renowned man of God says “This is a time for us to look beyond our differences and focus on what unites us as Nigerians our shared aspirations for security, prosperity, and good governance.

“As we celebrate, let us renew our faith not just in our religious beliefs, but in our capacity as Nigerians to overcome present challenges and build a more prosperous, secure, and united nation for current and future generations.”

Prophet Olu Alo in his Sallah message made available to the newsmen by his Personal Assistant, Hon. Deji Ogunbusuyi said“I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating our Muslim brothers and sisters as they commemorate this significant religious festival.

“The spirit of Eid al-Adha reminds us of the importance of sacrifice, charity, and our collective responsibility to one another as citizens of this great nation.”

He saluted President Tinubu for promoting religious harmony in the country through equitable appointments and good fraternities across ethnic lines, which he said Governor Oyebanji was promoting at the state level.

The Founder of Adamimogo FM Nigeria, however, called for moderation in the celebrations, urging Muslims to be mindful of the current economic realities facing many families across the country.

“Let us balance our festivities with empathy and kindness towards those less fortunate. While we celebrate, let us do so with the consciousness of the challenges many of our compatriots are facing.

‘’The true essence of Sallah does not lie in extravagant festivities, but in acts of kindness, sharing with the less privileged, and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood.”

Reflecting on the current state of the nation, Alo acknowledged the challenges confronting Nigeria, including economic hardship and security concerns.

“We cannot deny that our country faces significant challenges today, especially with the rising cost of living, unemployment, and insecurity.

“However, what inspires me is the unwavering spirit of our people. In the face of adversity, Nigerians have consistently demonstrated remarkable resilience, creativity, and an unshakeable belief in our collective destiny.”

He pointed to the country’s youthful population, rich cultural diversity, abundant natural resources, and growing technological innovation as foundations upon which, a stronger Nigeria can be built.

“Our diversity, often seen as a source of division, remains one of our greatest assets when harnessed constructively. The energy and innovation of our young people, the wisdom of our elders, and our shared values across religious and ethnic lines provide the bedrock for national transformation.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE