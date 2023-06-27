The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, Senator Teslim Folarin has extended his goodwill message to Muslims in Oyo State as they celebrate this year’s Eid-l-Adha, urging them to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and rebirth of Nigeria.

Folarin, in a Sallah message by his media aide, Comrade YSO Olaniyi, noted that Eid-l-Adha is a festival of love, peace, togetherness, and sacrifice.

He enjoined Muslims to use the Holy occasion to uphold the spiritual benefit of the celebration by extending a hand of charity, friendship and solidarity across all divides and imbibing the spirit of sacrifice and obedience to Almighty God as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Muhammed.

“Eid-el-Adha presents an opportunity for us to reflect and pray for our nation; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as others in leadership positions so that God in his infinite mercy will continue to guide them as they steer the affairs of the country.

“I urge fellow countrymen and women to put aside religious, ethnic and political differences and push for a united country. President Tinubu has started on a good note, therefore needs our fervent prayers so that he can pilot Nigeria to Prosperity Land.

“Nigerians are enjoined to continue to live together in peace, be law-abiding and eschew hate and bitterness to enable President Tinubu to rebirth Nigeria that we can all be proud of.”

Folarin concluded his Sallah message by applauding leaders and members of the party in Oyo State for their mature conduct after the 2023 general elections. He preached continuous unity of purpose.

