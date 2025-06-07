Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for Nigeria’s peace, unity, Maigari of Lokoja urges Muslims

The Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Kabir Maikarfi IV, has called on Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration for peace and unity in Nigeria by fervently praying for the nation’s well-being.

In a Sallah message, the Maigari and Chairman of the Lokoja Local Government Area Traditional Council expressed optimism that Nigeria would be the ultimate beneficiary of the spiritual lessons drawn from the Sallah celebration.

He said that through prayers, fear of Allah, peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and love, Nigerians would be able to tolerate one another, work together, and harness the abundant resources of the country as a progressive nation.

The royal father called on citizens to build bridges of brotherhood to harness both the benefits of earthly life and the ultimate purpose of the nation’s unity.

Ibrahim also appealed to Muslims to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s virtues of sacrifice, obedience, and submission to the will of Allah, which are key to success in life.

“Today’s celebration is a commemoration of total submissiveness and obedience to the will of Allah, as exemplified by Prophets Ibrahim and Ismail.

“It also teaches the virtue of keeping our promises to Allah and to our fellow humans,” he said.

“Prophet Ibrahim made a vow to sacrifice his son to Allah, and when it was time to fulfill the promise, he did not back out. That is a strong virtue worthy of emulation.

“It was in appreciation of that gesture that Allah converted what would have been a human sacrifice to that of a sheep,” the royal father added.

He advised Muslims to shun societal ills and always endeavor to do good for the betterment of all.

The Maigari implored the Muslim Ummah in his kingdom and across Nigeria to reflect on the true significance of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration for peace and unity in Nigeria, which encourages piety, sacrifice, and love.

He noted that without piety, sacrifice, and love, no state or society can advance.

“The significance of the season should go beyond festivities; its real essence is to encourage piety, total commitment to Allah, self-discipline, and sacrifice,” he emphasized.

Alhaji Ibrahim also admonished Nigerians to strive to live in peace regardless of religious, political, cultural, or ethnic differences.

“We should continue to be our brothers’ keepers, collectively bolstering peace, unity, and the socioeconomic development of the country.

“The Almighty Allah created us in different ways, with varying potentials, faiths, cultures, and ethnicities.

“But our rich diversity should serve as a unifying force, not a dividing one. Allah has not made a mistake by creating us together in Nigeria,” he said.

The royal father further appealed to Nigerians to reject any acts that could threaten peace and unity.

“Peace is the veritable tool for national development, and without it, no nation can prosper to greater heights,” he added.

Alhaji Ibrahim called on wealthy individuals to assist the less privileged, enabling everyone to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with ease.

He said, “God has endowed wealth on people not for themselves and their immediate families, but for the benefit of the entire society.”

The monarch also urged Muslim faithful to pray for God’s assistance for President Buhari, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, and other elected and appointed leaders to overcome the current economic challenges.

Finally, he charged the people of his domain to send their children to school to acquire both Western and Islamic knowledge.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE