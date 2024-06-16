As Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended felicitations to Muslims across the country.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a Sallah message, urged Nigerians to embody the values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith in their daily lives.

He also called on Nigerians to set aside their differences, heed the call for unity and peace, and trust in God’s promise for a better Nigeria.

“In the face of current challenges, let us unite in love, forgiveness, and reconciliation. Let us pray for divine intervention in our security, economic, and political struggles.

May God’s comfort and strength support the displaced, the bereaved, and the traumatized.

“As the Muslim Ummah celebrates this festival, let us remember that our nation deeply needs God’s mercy, peace, and unity.

Let us work together to build a Nigeria where all citizens can thrive, regardless of religion, tribe, or creed. Our diversity is our strength, and together, we can overcome any obstacle.

I call on all Nigerians to embrace peace, love, and forgiveness. Let us pray for divine intervention in our national struggles and strive towards building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Let us remember the displaced, the bereaved, and the traumatized, offering them our support and solidarity,” the Sallah message reads.