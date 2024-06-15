Kwara State Police Command has reassured residents of the state of its commitment to safety and security before, during and after Eid-el-Kabir festivity in the state.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the command said that officers are fully mobilised and ready to ensure robust security measures across the state.

“We have deployed additional personnel to conduct visible patrols along major routes, residential areas, places of worship, and critical infrastructure. Our goal is to provide a secure environment where you can celebrate Eid-el-Kabir without any concerns”.

“As we approach the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir the Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command, CP Victor Olaiya psc(+) extends his heartfelt wishes for a peaceful and blessed celebration.

“CP Victor Olaiya emphasized his commitment to the safety and security before, during and after this festivity.

“Officers are fully mobilized and ready to ensure robust security measures across Kwara State. Whether you’re celebrating at home or traveling, be rest assured that we are here to safeguard lives and properties.

“We have deployed additional personnel to conduct visible patrols along major routes, residential areas, places of worship, and critical infrastructure. Our goal is to provide a secure environment where you can celebrate Eid-el-Kabir without any concerns.

“On this special occasion, the Commissioner of Police urges everyone to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. In case of emergency, please call the control room number via 07032069501 or 08125275046.

“Together, we can make this Eid-el-Kabir celebration joyous and memorable for all.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE