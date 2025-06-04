Eid-el-Kabir: Police deploy tactical teams for statewide security in Niger

In preparation for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration scheduled for Friday, June 6, Commissioner of Police for Niger State, CP Adamu Elleman, has directed Heads of Departments (HODs), Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to undertake significant deployment and proactive measures.

These measures include engaging stakeholders, implementing intelligence-led policing, conducting raids in areas of concern, and maintaining confidence-building patrols within their areas of responsibility to ensure a seamless and peaceful Sallah celebration.

Furthermore, officers are instructed to mobilize operational assets, including anti-riot water cannons to be positioned at strategic locations, gun trucks, and operational patrol vehicles.

They must also ensure adequate deployment of police personnel for visibility policing and establish observation posts for tight security arrangements before, during, and after the festivities.

Additionally, tactical commanders are tasked with ensuring the adequate deployment of specialized teams, including the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordinance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Unit (EOD-CBRN), Tactical Support Team (TST), Crack Squad, and Anti-Kidnapping Unit. These teams will cover Eid praying grounds, recreation centers, amusement parks, and other strategic public places.

The CP noted that the Command would conduct Show of Force as part of the preparation for the special assignment, and Operation Order has been issued to officers stating their specific responsibility to provide reliable security coverage and ensure free flow of traffic at every assigned Eid praying ground, with the supervision of men deployed for the assignment.

The Command wished to warn parents and guardians to ensure a firm grip on their wards, most especially to comply with the suspension of Hawan-Barki, Durbar and other elaborate Sallah activities as announced by the State Government in commemoration of the Mokwa flood victims.

The Commissioner of Police felicitates with Nigerlites and Muslim Ummah in the State on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and urges all to pray for the repose of the souls of the loved ones lost during the unfortunate incident.

He wished all Muslim faithful in the State a joyous and hitch-free celebration.

