Eid-el-Kabir: Police deploy personnel to strategic locations in Oyo

Police have deployed personnel to strategic locations in the 33 local government areas of Oyo state to enhance adequate security during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Adenola disclosed this in a statement made available to the newsmen in Ibadan.

It added that Command has emplaced comprehensive security protocols. These measures are designed to protect strategic locations, including places of worship, public spaces, critical national assets, correctional institutions, media organizations, major highways, and entry and exit points across Oyo State.

Also in order to ensure effective security coverage, it stated that Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Tactical Teams have been instructed to implement a proactive security approach, leveraging intelligence-led tactics such as mobile patrols, strategic searches, surveillance, and targeted interventions.

The statement reads further, “The Command reiterates its commitment to protecting lives and property of all residents.

“Residents are advised to remain alert and report suspicious activities to the Oyo State Call Response Center (615) or the Police Control Room (08081768614, 09054133071, or 09061299291).