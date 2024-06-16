A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dr. Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu, has felicitated all Muslims in the state on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Abidikugu, in a message to the Muslims on Sunday, said he rejoices with them on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, an event that promotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty Allah.

Abidikugu, who was a PDP House of Representatives aspirant for the Ibadan South East/North East Federal Constituency in the build-up to the 2023 general election, rejoiced with the Muslims and wished them a peaceful and successful celebration.

He underscored the profound meaning of the celebration, urging them to internalise its lessons for the collective good of Ibadanland and Oyo State.

He called on Oyo State indigenes and residents to celebrate with modesty and avoid actions that may disrupt the peace of Ibadan land and Oyo State in general.

He also urged them to spare a prayer for the state for continuous peace and stability while working towards peaceful coexistence in the Pace-Setter State.

“As you offer your sacrifices, I pray that Allah showers his divine blessings on you and fulfils all your dreams on this Eid al-Adha and always. May Allah grant you and your family happiness, good health, and prosperity this Eid al-Adha”, Abidikugu noted.

He affirmed that their sacrifices and great expectations will not come to an end, as according to him, God has provided a great leader for the state in the person of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Abidikugu, who is a Nigerian-based, United Kingdom-based Psychiatric Consultant, further said,I am using the occasion of this celebration of sacrifice to pray for our governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, who has dedicated his life to the upliftment of our dear state.

“I want the citizens and residents to continue to pray for the governor as he intensifies his effort to develop Oyo State.

“I equally rejoice with our leader, the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja for steering the ship of our party in the right direction.

“I pray God to continue to grant Mr Seyi Makinde, Alhaji Arapaja and other PDP leaders good health and more wisdom in steering the leadership of our dear state”.

