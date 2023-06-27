The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State has deployed 1,510 personnel to ensure orderliness during this year’s Sallah celebration.

The State Commandant, CC Agboola Sunday, made this announcement while addressing officers and men at the state command in Osogbo.

The deployed officers were selected from various units including the Special Female Squad, Swift Action Response, Anti-Vandalism Unit, Armed Squad, Intelligence and Surveillance Unit, for both overt and covert operations.

In a statement by the command spokesperson, ASC Adeleke Kehinde (CDPRO), the Commandant emphasized that the patrol teams would cover the entire state and ensure the security of praying grounds, recreation centres, malls, marketplaces, critical national assets, and other locations before, during, and after the celebrations.

The Commandant urged Muslim faithful across the country to be vigilant, embrace moderation, and celebrate within the confines of the law during this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. He also called on the public to report any suspicious movements or individuals in their environment to the nearest security agency, emphasizing that security is everyone’s responsibility.

Furthermore, the Commandant extended heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim faithful as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir this year. He encouraged them to use this period to pray for peace, stability, and progress in the country.

