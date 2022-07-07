Eid-el-Kabir: Ondo Amotekun assures hitch-free celebration, warns criminals

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
The Commander Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, has assured the people and residents of the state of a hitch-free festival, saying officials of the corps would be deployed to strategic locations for water-tight security ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and beyond.

Adeleye who disclosed this during a ‘Show of Force’ across the three Senatorial Districts of the state ahead of a peaceful Sallah holiday, reiterated the commitment of the corps toward stabilising security, improving public safety and making the country a safer place for all citizens.

The Amotekun Commander assured that there won’t be any hiding place for criminals, warning them to steer clear of the state before, during and after the Sallah festival.

He said, “We want to give the general public the confidence that the security architecture of Ondo State is intact. There is a serious synergy among the security agencies in the State.

“As you can see, this ‘Show of Force’ in Ondo State includes the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Directorate of Secret Service and the Amotekun Corps.

“We are spreading our operations to the three Senatorial Districts of the state to ensure there is adequate peace in the forthcoming Sallah holiday.

“We want to reassure the general public that they should go about their legitimate activities and enjoy their holiday. We are not very watchful.

“The entire security agencies in Ondo State are working round the clock to ensure that by the grace of God, the celebration will be hitch-free for residence and commuters”

He, however, appealed to residents to provide the security operatives in the state with credible information about criminals and their activities in their various domains.

Adeleye enjoined residents of the state to go about their legitimate duties, assuring that the exercise would not infringe on their rights as the state government is ever resolute in ensuring safety of lives and property.

He maintained that security agencies in Ondo State are ready to gallantly face the challenges of protecting everyone.


