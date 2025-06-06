Eid-El-Kabir: Ododo, Soludo felicitate Muslims, call for peace

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo and former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello have felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Speaking at his country home in Okene on Friday, Ododo expressed his vision where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

His words, “We are deepening security, expanding infrastructure, supporting farmers and traders, and strengthening education and healthcare systems. On this sacred occasion of Eid el-Kabir, I extend warm greetings to all Muslim faithful in Kogi State, across Nigeria, and around the world. This is a time to reflect on the virtues of obedience, sacrifice, unity, and submission to the will of Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (AS)

“This year’s celebration comes at a crucial time for our state and nation, as we continue on the path toward lasting peace, security, and economic progress. I urge all of us to use this opportunity to pray for ourselves, our communities, our state and our dear nation. Let us pray for the continued strength and wisdom of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose Renewed Hope Agenda is laying the foundation for a more prosperous Nigeria.

“As we celebrate, let us remember the essence of this festival which represents sacrifice, obedience, compassion, and unity. Reach out to the needy, forgive one another, and rededicate yourselves to the values that bind us as Kogites and Nigerians.Above all, let us continue to pray for peace, progress, and the healing of our land.

On his part, Governor Soludo congratulated the Muslim community in Anambra State and across Nigeria on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

In expressing his goodwill message signed and made available to journalists in Awka on Friday by his press secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo recognised the profound significance of this holy festival for Muslims, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devout faith and obedience to Allah’s command.

The Governor said the celebration reminds us of the virtues of sacrifice, devotion, and submission to divine will that transcend religious boundaries and speak to our common humanity.

Also, the Governor acknowledged the valuable contributions of Muslims to the socio-economic development of Anambra State, noting that the peaceful co-existence of people of different faiths in our state remains a source of pride and a tribute to our shared values of tolerance, respect, and unity.

“As we celebrate this festival of sacrifice and feasting, the Governor calls upon all Nigerians to reflect on the lessons of Eid Kabir, particularly the importance of selflessness, compassion for the less privileged, and devotion to the common good, values that align perfectly with our administration’s commitment to building a prosperous, inclusive, and harmonious society.

“Therefore, Governor Soludo wishes all Muslim faithful in Anambra State and Nigeria a joyous and blessed Eid Kabir celebration, filled with peace, prosperity, spiritual fulfillment and renewed commitment to a better society for all,” the statement read.

Also, Yahaya Bello has extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah, the people of Kogi State, and President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his goodwill message, Bello emphasised the significance of Eid-el-Kabir as a time for deep reflection, sacrifice, obedience to Allah, and compassion toward one another.

He called on Muslims to uphold the values exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), whose unwavering faith and obedience to the will of Allah remain a guiding light for all believers.

“As we mark this sacred celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, I rejoice with our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country. This is a season of sacrifice, humility, and devotion — values we must carry with us beyond the festivities,” he said.

The immediate past governor also extended heartfelt felicitations to the President Tinubu, praying for strength, wisdom, and divine guidance in his leadership.

“I heartily congratulate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on this auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. May Almighty Allah continue to guide him in his efforts at building a stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria of our collective dreams,” he stated.

Bello urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the nation, and to use the occasion of Eid to show kindness and support to the less privileged in society.

“Let us use this opportunity to foster love, unity, and peaceful coexistence in our communities. Our nation needs our collective prayers and contributions now more than ever.

“Once again, I wish all Muslim faithful a joyful and peaceful Sallah celebration. Eid Mubarak,” Bello stated.

