Eid-el-Kabir: NUJ applauds Makinde, Folarin, Balogun, others for support

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has felicitated Muslims across the state as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In a Sallah message signed by its chairman, Ademola Babalola and secretary, Sola Oladapo, the union admonished journalists to celebrate with moderation, praying Allah to bless their daily activities.

The union applauded the support from good-spirited Nigerians and corporate organisations to members since the outbreak of the pandemic and during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Among those commended by the union for reaching out to it are Governor Seyi Makinde, his deputy, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, Senator Teslim Folarin, (APC-Oyo Central), Senator Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South) and Senator Abdulfatai Buhari(APC-Oyo North).

Also on the list are Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to the State Government, House of Representatives members Honourables Musiliudeen Akinremi, Shina Peller and Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, Mr Joseph Tegbe, Rotimi Ajanaku to mention a few.

ALSO READ: Oyo Government reiterates commitment to curbing marginalisation across zones

NUJ thanked the individuals for extending supports and standing firmly behind journalists since the inception of Ademola Babalola-led administration seven months ago.

It described the pandemic era as a challenging time for the media which saw many lose their jobs, some on half salaries and others on forced compulsory leave.

The union urged members not to lose hope, saying “tough times never last but tough people do.”

It rejoiced with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, Alhaji Dauda Makanjuola Akinola, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland and hosts of others on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The NUJ urged Islamic faithful to use the opportunity of Eid prayers to pray fervently for the world to overcome the pandemic and recovery of the sick across the universe.