The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has deployed over 47,000 personnel nationwide to provide maximum security coverage and protect all critical national assets and infrastructure before, during, and after the festive season.

Audi, who announced the deployment of the officers at a meeting held with the top management team of the NSCDC at the National Headquarters in Abuja, also charged them to put all necessary measures in place to ensure a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to him, the massive deployment has become necessary to justify the confidence the citizenry places in the Corps and the need to live up to expectations by ensuring that every nook and cranny of the country is adequately secured and protected.

The Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, in a statement on Friday, said the CG has consequently directed all Zonal Commanders and State Commandants to ensure adherence to the operational order, standard operating procedures, and code of conduct as they work tirelessly to maintain peace and order in their domains.

He further ordered that all critical national assets and infrastructure must be jealously safeguarded, while massive arrests should be carried out on vandals and economic saboteurs.

The NSCDC boss explained that the deployment of over 47,000 personnel comprises all Special Forces, the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, Agro Rangers, Mining Marshals, Special Female Squad, SWAT, and other specialized units who are to ensure round-the-clock surveillance on CNAI and free movement without any fear or intimidation.

Audi stressed the need for synergy with other security agencies through effective cooperation, collaboration, and coordination to combat emerging threats without delay.

“Since no agency has a monopoly on strategy for tackling security challenges, the NSCDC will continue to collaborate with sister security agencies to enhance the nation’s security architecture.”

“It is, therefore, necessary for all formations to be on alert and intensify efforts through constant patrols, surveillance, and intelligence gathering both on land and in the coastal areas, even as all black spots are marked red zones.”

While extending his felicitations to the Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Audi also used the opportunity to call on members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security agency for appropriate action to be taken.