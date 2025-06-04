Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 2,900 personnel in Kwara

As the Eid-el-Kabir celebration approaches, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, under the leadership of Dr. Umar Mohammed, has ordered the deployment of 2,900 officers and men, positioned across the 16 local government areas of the state to ensure full coverage of critical infrastructure, prayer grounds, recreational centres, and other high-traffic locations.

In a statement by the command’s public relations officer, Ayoola Michael, for the state commandant, the civil defence corps assured all residents and visitors of a peaceful and well-secured festive season across the state.

“All Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and Tactical Units have been directed to remain on high alert and sustain proactive engagements with communities.

“Our presence will be visible, coordinated, and reassuring. We have assessed the risk areas, identified critical points, and implemented a multi-layered approach to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration”, he stated.

He further warned individuals or groups intending to exploit the festive atmosphere to foment trouble, vandalize critical infrastructure, or engage in any unlawful activity, saying that such actions would be met with swift and decisive consequences in line with the law.

While extending his heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, the Commandant encouraged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by promptly reporting any suspicious movement or activities.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE