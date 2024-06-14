Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) on Thursday revealed that it has deployed 2,350 personnel for a robust security arrangement across Osun state, to ensure the safety of lives and property, during and after this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The State Commandant, Michael Adaralewa while addressing the management team and tactical commanders at the state headquarters in Osogbo, ahead of the deployment said, all hands must be on deck to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents of the state and visitors

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by ASC Kehinde Adeleke, CDPRO, the NSCDC boss said, “Osun State is going to witness an influx of people, we have deployed massively to strategic locations and we have identified some blackspots, the deployment covers both overt and covert operations in the state.

“The team comprised of the special armed squad, female armed squad, anti-kidnapping, anti-cultism, chemical biological radiological and nuclear explosive unit, special weapon and tactical team, counter-terrorism and disaster management.”

Commandant Adaralewa also made it known that the deployment covers public places, such as markets, praying grounds, recreational centres, motor parks, and shopping malls among others. while stressing that the protection of critical national assets and Infrastructure is very sacrosanct.

The Commandant who assured members of the public, that all necessary measures have been put in place to have a hitch-free celebration revealed that the operational teams would be on constant patrol across the state to ensure that, criminally minded people do not operate during and after the celebration.

He also enjoined members of the public to celebrate within the confines of the law. “Be watchful and report suspicious movements to the nearest security agency for immediate action,” Commandant Adaralewa said.

While felicitating Muslim faithful on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, he encouraged them to propagate peace, and demonstrate love, forgiveness and tolerance by promoting harmonious co-existence in the state, irrespective of religious inclinations. He urged those who intend to travel for the celebration to avoid overspeeding and night travels.

