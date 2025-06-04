Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC boss orders deployment of 28,000 personnel nationwide

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has ordered the deployment of over 28,000 operatives nationwide to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to the directive, the officers are to be mobilised from Intelligence Directorate, Special Female Squad, Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, Mining Marshals, Quick Response Tactical Team, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Operations Department, and Special Weapon and Tactics operatives (SWAT) and be massively deployed across the federation before, during and after the celebration.

The CG said this was part of his unwavering determination to ensure the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure as well as safety of lives and property across the country.

He added that the massive deployment of officers would forestall all criminal tendencies planned by unscrupulous elements as the festive seasons approach nationwide.

The CG emphasised tackling the challenges of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, illegal bunkering activities, vandalism of critical infrastructure, farmers/herders clashes, and all acts of economic sabotage.

He called for effective cooperation, collaboration, and coordination amongst security agencies to defeat the unfriendly forces and overcome the scourge posed by asymmetric conflict in the Country.

National Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Mr. Babawale Afolabi in a statement said during a strategic Security meeting with the Corps’ top management, State Commandants, and Heads of Formations, the CG charged the officers and men on the need for improved intelligence gathering techniques through community engagement as grassroots security agencies.

He noted that the bedrock of any security organisation and every successful operation hinged on credible intelligence tip-off at its disposal.

Audi declared that no Security agency has a monopoly in tackling insecurity hence, the 36 State Commandants and FCT must ensure synergy and smooth working relationships with relevant security agencies and the locals assuring that the Eid-El-Kabir celebration would be peaceful and without hitches.

“We also call on members of the public to support this course of action so that together we can attain the goal of effective security coverage across board; the CG stated.”

The Commandant General further tasked all private security operators to uphold the security tenets by making significant input through prompt Intelligence gathering and information networking before or during emergencies.

Meanwhile, the CG extended felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and diaspora on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir and called on them to use the opportunity to pray for peace, stability, and development of the nation.

