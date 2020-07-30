Eid-el Kabir: Nigerians in leadership positions must show fidelity to their promises ― Senate President

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians holding elective positions to strive to fulfil electoral promises made to the electorate.

Senator Lawan gave the charge on Thursday in a message he personally signed to felicitate with Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-El Kabir festive mood.

The Senate President who noted that leadership position was a covenant, enjoined politicians to always strive to fulfil promises made to Nigerians.

He further disclosed that the 9th Senate under his leadership has not disappointed Nigerians in giving quality legislation, “to strengthen the operations of government, “and ultimately, rub positively on governance.

While wishing all Nigerians a happy festival, Senator Lawan further appealed to them to celebrate responsibly in line with the dictate of the religion.

He equally tasked them to continue to comply with the precautionary measure to guide against the pandemic, COVID-19.

The statement he personally signed read in part: “I heartily felicitate with all Nigerians and in particular the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid El Kabir.

“Eid El Kabir, Islam’s feast of sacrifice, is very significant to our faith as it reminds us of the imperative of unconditional obedience to Allah, the Most Merciful.

“Through total submission to His will, we can confidently confront our challenges as individuals and as a nation, assured that Allah will intervene decisively at the most appropriate moment.

“As people of faith, therefore, let us continue to seek the face of the Almighty in our various national wars, be they against insecurity or the COVID-19 pandemic, and as we strive to make Nigeria a comfortable home for all its citizens.

“As we celebrate the feast of sacrifice with worship, I enjoin us to be mindful of the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic and adhere strictly to the safety protocols prescribed by our public health authorities.

“The National Assembly is collaborating with the executive in responding to the pandemic as it affects our economy and general public system.

“Those of us in leadership positions must continue to be aware of our covenant of service with the Nigerian people. On our part as your elected representatives and lawmakers, we pledge to always respect your trust and serve your best interests.

“In this regard, the National Assembly in the past one year has passed many bills and resolutions and conducted many public hearings to strengthen the operations of government and enhance public service delivery.

“We shall continue on the same path and are confident of making the desired impacts, with your understanding and invaluable support.

“While wishing you all a happy festival, I again urge us to celebrate responsibly, in line with the general dictates of our faith and in the spirit of the august occasion.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE