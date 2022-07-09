Eid-el-Kabir: Niger gov, Kogi speaker, Emir of Bauchi, others felicitate Muslims

Latest News
By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri, Adelowo Oladipo - Minna, Ishola Michael - Bauchi, Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja, Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Anambra CP felicitates Muslims, Kuwait donates food items, Bebe Islam restates, Muslims urged to be, Oyo TMC calls, Ondo Muslims demand, Muslim community undertakes N50m, Muslim leader emphasises religious, Muslim World League condemns, Eid-el-Fitr, Imam, MSSN,Anambra, muslims, coronavirus
FILE PHOTO

Niger State Governor and Chairman of North Central States Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, Sariki Hausawa in Imo State, Alhaji  Auwalu Baba Saidu Suleiman, Senator representing Plateau  South, Nora Ladi Daduut, have felicitated with Muslims in across the country on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Governor Sani Bello urged Muslims to use this special day to pray for the country as it is faced with security challenges.

“It is a fact that we have been facing security challenges and while the security agencies are doing their best to curtail the situation, I think it is time for us to reflect on our various capacities and religions to pray for this country,” he said.

The Governor added that it has been a difficult year as far as security is concerned but he believes that with God’s intervention and the prayers of the people, Nigeria will be a safer and more united country.

Kogi speaker also urged Muslim faithful across the country to intensify prayers for Nigeria to overcome the security challenges that is fast becoming monster.

He charged Kogites especially and Nigerians to unite in confronting the mirage of economy, security and other social malaise bedevilling the nation while appealing to the Muslim faithful to use this season to intercede on behalf of the state to pray for the success of Governor Yahaya Bello leadership in Kogi state and the country at large.

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, in his greeting called on politicians to play the game according to the rules and conduct issue-based campaigns in their politicking.

The Emir also stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to pray for the country to overcome its numerous challenges.

He further called on the people of the state to reflect on the teachings of sacrifice and be their brother’s keepers at all times.

He also called on Nigerians regardless of religious affiliation or ethnic lineage to cohabit with one another peacefully and shun utterances that may further cause insecurity and tension in the country.

The Sariki Hausawa in Imo State advised Muslim faithful living in Imo State to use the period of celebration to embrace peace and abstain from violence.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri on Saturday shortly after prayers were held at the Owerri Central Mosque, Sariki urged them not to be an agent of violence or indulge in any criminal or unwarranted act.

He said: “They should understand that they are not supposed to be an agent of violence or indulge in any criminal acts or getting links into banditry and unwarranted act.”


The Senator representing Plateau  South, in a statement, enjoined Muslims in Plateau South Senatorial district to imbibe the spirit of unity and tolerance for peaceful coexistence.

According to her, “Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love, and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another.”

She urged her constituents to continue to rededicate themselves to the onerous task of nation-building.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Eid-el-Kabir: Niger gov, Kogi speaker, Emir of Bauchi, others felicitate Muslims

You might also like
Latest News

Gunmen kill one in Plateau community

Latest News

Beneficiaries of OISA Foundation Scholarship share experiences

Latest News

Eid-el-Kabir: Akeredolu, Lalong felicitate Muslims

Latest News

Eid-el-Kabir: Okowa calls for renewal of hope

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More