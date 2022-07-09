Eid-el-Kabir: Niger gov, Kogi speaker, Emir of Bauchi, others felicitate Muslims

Niger State Governor and Chairman of North Central States Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, Sariki Hausawa in Imo State, Alhaji Auwalu Baba Saidu Suleiman, Senator representing Plateau South, Nora Ladi Daduut, have felicitated with Muslims in across the country on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Governor Sani Bello urged Muslims to use this special day to pray for the country as it is faced with security challenges.

“It is a fact that we have been facing security challenges and while the security agencies are doing their best to curtail the situation, I think it is time for us to reflect on our various capacities and religions to pray for this country,” he said.

The Governor added that it has been a difficult year as far as security is concerned but he believes that with God’s intervention and the prayers of the people, Nigeria will be a safer and more united country.

Kogi speaker also urged Muslim faithful across the country to intensify prayers for Nigeria to overcome the security challenges that is fast becoming monster.

He charged Kogites especially and Nigerians to unite in confronting the mirage of economy, security and other social malaise bedevilling the nation while appealing to the Muslim faithful to use this season to intercede on behalf of the state to pray for the success of Governor Yahaya Bello leadership in Kogi state and the country at large.

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, in his greeting called on politicians to play the game according to the rules and conduct issue-based campaigns in their politicking.

The Emir also stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to pray for the country to overcome its numerous challenges.

He further called on the people of the state to reflect on the teachings of sacrifice and be their brother’s keepers at all times.

He also called on Nigerians regardless of religious affiliation or ethnic lineage to cohabit with one another peacefully and shun utterances that may further cause insecurity and tension in the country.

The Sariki Hausawa in Imo State advised Muslim faithful living in Imo State to use the period of celebration to embrace peace and abstain from violence.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri on Saturday shortly after prayers were held at the Owerri Central Mosque, Sariki urged them not to be an agent of violence or indulge in any criminal or unwarranted act.

He said: “They should understand that they are not supposed to be an agent of violence or indulge in any criminal acts or getting links into banditry and unwarranted act.”





The Senator representing Plateau South, in a statement, enjoined Muslims in Plateau South Senatorial district to imbibe the spirit of unity and tolerance for peaceful coexistence.

According to her, “Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love, and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another.”

She urged her constituents to continue to rededicate themselves to the onerous task of nation-building.

